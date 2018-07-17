EU and Japan wave light in Trump's 'darkness'

"We also have many other friends in the world," the EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini had said on Monday, after US president Donald Trump had designated the EU as a "foe".
The EU stressed that point on Tuesday (17 July) with the signing of a series of agreements with Japan, another puzzled US ally, one day after expressing common interest with China.
The presidents of the European Commission and Council, Jean-Claude J...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here