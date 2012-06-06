Pole and Irishman to head EU taskforce to Ukraine

Former Polish president Alexander Kwasniewski and Irish politician Pat Cox are to keep an eye on Yulia Tymoshenko's appeal in a bid to repair EU-Ukraine relations.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz named the two men on Wednesday (6 June) after agreeing the monitoring deal with Ukraine in May.

He said they will have "full access to all documents relevant to the case as well as lawyers, prosecutors and other officials involved" and "comprehensive legal and logistical ass...