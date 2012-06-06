Ad
Kwasniewski, a former Communist, was president of Poland in the late 1990s (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Pole and Irishman to head EU taskforce to Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Former Polish president Alexander Kwasniewski and Irish politician Pat Cox are to keep an eye on Yulia Tymoshenko's appeal in a bid to repair EU-Ukraine relations.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz named the two men on Wednesday (6 June) after agreeing the monitoring deal with Ukraine in May.

He said they will have "full access to all documents relevant to the case as well as lawyers, prosecutors and other officials involved" and "comprehensive legal and logistical ass...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

