A total of 930 officers deployed on Friday to police the event, according to the Bundespolizei. After an initial 850 tickets had been sold, only up to 250 attendees were permitted entry into the venue before police interventions shut down the congress (Photo: Danny Callaghan)

How German police pulled the plug on a Gaza conference

by Danny Callaghan, Berlin,
On Friday (12th April), Berlin police stormed an officially-registered conference taking place at a private venue — cutting off electricity before ordering attendees to leave. In response, thousands protested over the weekend for the right to free expression.

Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.

