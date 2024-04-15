How German police pulled the plug on a Gaza conference

On Friday (12th April), Berlin police stormed an officially-registered conference taking place at a private venue — cutting off electricity before ordering attendees to leave. In response, thousands protested over the weekend for the right to free expression.
Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.