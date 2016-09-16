Ad
euobserver
Council chief Tusk (r) and Slovak PM Fico (l) aim to agree a "roadmap" for saving the Union (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU 27 meet for 'moment of truth'

by Eszter Zalan, BRATISLAVA,

EU leaders, meeting in Slovakia on Friday (16 September), have insisted on the need for unity after the Brexit referendum and for common policies on security, economic growth, border controls and terrorism.

Speaking to media before their summit in Bratislava castle, they showed no appetite for a grand redesign of the EU architecture or for a new treaty, focusing instead on urgent action on the migration crisis, the economy and terrorist threats.

EU Council chief Donald Tusk on T...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Council chief Tusk (r) and Slovak PM Fico (l) aim to agree a "roadmap" for saving the Union (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

