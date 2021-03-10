Why people want to be fooled

When people are in trouble, when they feel ill, lose their job or doubt everything, what is it they want most? To escape, probably. To get away from reality. To dream of extraordinary, even impossible things.
During the war in Yugoslavia, in the 1990s, two professions were in high demand: soldiers and fortune-tellers.
Theatre directors, politicians, shopkeepers and the so-called 'weekend chetniks' (part-time partisans) often disagreed on the merit of the soldiers, but Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in NRC.