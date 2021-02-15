Ad
The discussions so far have been more focussed on who should take charge (and credit) than on the scope or content of the actual, much-delayed, event (Photo: DG EMPL)

Future of Europe: Nearly half of citizens want reforms

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Almost half of EU citizens (44 percent) would like to see reforms to the bloc, a survey published on Friday (12 February) revealed.

"Reform of the EU is clearly something citizens want to see, and that is why we need to launch the Conference on the Future of Europe as soon as possible," the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said.

