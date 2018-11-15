Ad
euobserver
Michel Barnier, his team, and UK negotiators have worked on the 585-page long deal for 17 months (Photo: European Commission)

'Decisive progress' on Brexit as British cabinet backs deal

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK and the EU have reached agreement on a draft Brexit deal, after British prime minister Theresa May's cabinet backed the text on Wednesday (14 November).

The 585-page long document emerged after 17 months of negotiations.

It ends over 40 years of UK membership, but keeps the UK tied to EU rules on trade until at least 2020.

The European Commission said the same ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

No progress at Brexit summit, talks continue
May faces EU leaders head-to-head as Brexit deal falters
Brexit standoff continues before EU summit
Knives out on all sides for draft Brexit deal
Michel Barnier, his team, and UK negotiators have worked on the 585-page long deal for 17 months (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections