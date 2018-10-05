Dutch to host EU talks on human rights sanctions

The Netherlands has invited EU diplomats to discuss the creation of a new sanctions regime against human rights abusers worldwide.
Its idea is to target individuals, via EU visa bans and asset freezes, to discourage them and others from violations, potentially saving lives.
The project has roots in a Russian case, but the new measures are meant to target such individuals no matter where they come from.
The sanctions are also meant to snap into place quickly, without first ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.