A screengrab of one of the examples cited in the lawsuit

Dutch NGOs sue Booking.com over holidays in occupied Palestinian West Bank

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

A group of human rights organisations have filed a complaint against online travel giant Booking.com for advertising glamping sites and holiday homes in occupied Palestinian territories. 

In a pioneering legal move, Dutch NGOs European Legal Support Center (ELSC), SOMO, and The Rights Forum, together with the Palestinian civil society organisation Al...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

