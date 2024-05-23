Dutch NGOs sue Booking.com over holidays in occupied Palestinian West Bank

A group of human rights organisations have filed a complaint against online travel giant Booking.com for advertising glamping sites and holiday homes in occupied Palestinian territories.
In a pioneering legal move, Dutch NGOs European Legal Support Center (ELSC), SOMO, and The Rights Forum, together with the Palestinian civil society organisation Al...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
