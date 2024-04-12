Ad
Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, who currently holds the EU presidency (Photo: europa.europarl.eu)

Belgium declares war on MEPs who took Russian 'cash'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgian spies have evidence MEPs took Russian money, Belgium's prime minister has said, while announcing a potentially explosive judicial inquiry.

"Moscow approached MEPs, but also paid, to promote Russian propaganda here," said Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels on Friday (12 April).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

