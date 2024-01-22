Ad
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry (left) talking with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: EU Council)

EU discusses plan to bolster Egypt amid Red Sea crisis

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European foreign ministers met with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan plus the Arab League secretary-general on Monday (22 January) to discuss the ripple effects of the war in Gaza and the disruption of Red Sea trade.

After weeks of attacks by Houthi militants on merchant ships, trade through the Suez Canal has plummeted. The US-led retaliatory mission, Prosperity Guardian, has upped the stakes amid fears of a regional conflagr...

