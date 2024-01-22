EU discusses plan to bolster Egypt amid Red Sea crisis

European foreign ministers met with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan plus the Arab League secretary-general on Monday (22 January) to discuss the ripple effects of the war in Gaza and the disruption of Red Sea trade.
After weeks of attacks by Houthi militants on merchant ships, trade through the Suez Canal has plummeted. The US-led retaliatory mission, Prosperity Guardian, has upped the stakes amid fears of a regional conflagr...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
