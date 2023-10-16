Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career

Poland has sailed into a period of political turbulence after Sunday's parliamentary election (15 October) with final polls giving Law and Justice (PiS) the greatest share of the vote — but opposition parties, taken together, winning a popular majority which will enable them to form the next government.

The result marks a major shift in Europe as it sees one of the largest EU member states bucking trends favouring populist-nationalist regimes and opens the way to the establishment in Wa...