Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career

Poland has sailed into a period of political turbulence after Sunday's parliamentary election (15 October) with final polls giving Law and Justice (PiS) the greatest share of the vote — but opposition parties, taken together, winning a popular majority which will enable them to form the next government.
The result marks a major shift in Europe as it sees one of the largest EU member states bucking trends favouring populist-nationalist regimes and opens the way to the establishment in Wa...
Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.
