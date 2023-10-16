Ad
euobserver
Donald Tusk's opposition Civic Coalition (KO) party won about 31 percent support on Sunday (Photo: European Union)

Analysis

Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Krzysztof Bobinski, Warsaw,

Poland has sailed into a period of political turbulence after Sunday's parliamentary election (15 October) with final polls giving Law and Justice (PiS) the greatest share of the vote — but opposition parties, taken together, winning a popular majority which will enable them to form the next government.

The result marks a major shift in Europe as it sees one of the largest EU member states bucking trends favouring populist-nationalist regimes and opens the way to the establishment in Wa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

Related articles

Kaczyński loses grip on Poland after eight years
Poland and Hungary still lagging, says annual EU rule-of-law report
Poland's democracy is so eroded, it needs full election monitors
Poland's biggest election since 1989
Donald Tusk's opposition Civic Coalition (KO) party won about 31 percent support on Sunday (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections