Ukraine: Orbán veto would mean 'failure' of EU leaders

Hungary's potential veto drama on Ukraine accession talks threatens to cast a shadow of collective failure over the EU's next summit, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna has warned.

"By the end of the day, it is a decision of 27 [EU member states] and it's either taken or not. Either there is a consensus or veto. That's very clear," Stefanishyna told a small group of journalists on Monday (11 December) in Brussels.

In a high-stakes diplomatic tango, EU leaders will ...