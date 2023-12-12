Ad
euobserver
"For Ukrainian people, this is a huge and very important decision," said Ukraine's deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna, referring to the EU's decision on accession talks (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Ukraine: Orbán veto would mean 'failure' of EU leaders

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Hungary's potential veto drama on Ukraine accession talks threatens to cast a shadow of collective failure over the EU's next summit, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna has warned.

"By the end of the day, it is a decision of 27 [EU member states] and it's either taken or not. Either there is a consensus or veto. That's very clear," Stefanishyna told a small group of journalists on Monday (11 December) in Brussels.

In a high-stakes diplomatic tango, EU leaders will ...

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

“For Ukrainian people, this is a huge and very important decision,” said Ukraine's deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna, referring to the EU's decision on accession talks (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

