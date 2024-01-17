Spanish abstention clears way for EU naval mission in Red Sea

EU countries have provisionally agreed to launch a Red Sea naval mission alongside the US after Spain showed it wouldn't stand in the way.
"There seems to be a large degree of consensus among member states on the need to act quickly and pragmatically," an EU diplomat said on Wednesday (17 January), following ambassadors' talks in Brussels on Tuesday.
"Spain didn't take the floor at all [in Tuesday's EU Council meeting]. Seems they're aiming at a constructive abstention," they sai...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
