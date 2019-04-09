EU-funded CO2-capture in China to miss 2020 deadline

It seems highly unlikely that the EU and China will meet their goal of setting up an EU co-financed "near-zero emissions" coal plant operational in China next year.

The European Commission, for the first time since EUobserver reported about a long-standing EU-China cooperation project on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in December 2017, has now admitted the partnership has run into challenges.

The admission came prior to the EU-China summit in Brussels on Tuesday (9 April).