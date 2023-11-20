Asylum seekers biking into Finland from Russia

The Russian army is telling Syrians where to cross into Finland by bicycle, according to posts on a Telegram account with around 7,500 subscribers.

"The Russian army receives you. They let you buy a bicycle for $250 [€228] and then tell you where to go," notes the 18 November post written in Arabic, and seen by EUobserver.

It says people are taken by cars from Minsk in Belarus to Moscow and then towards checkpoints with Finland.

"You must have at least $200 in your pocket as...