A pile of bicycles at the Finnish Vartius crossing point in Kuhmo with Russia has caused a traffic jam (Photo: Kainuun Raja)

Asylum seekers biking into Finland from Russia

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Russian army is telling Syrians where to cross into Finland by bicycle, according to posts on a Telegram account with around 7,500 subscribers.

"The Russian army receives you. They let you buy a bicycle for $250 [€228] and then tell you where to go," notes the 18 November post written in Arabic, and seen by EUobserver.

It says people are taken by cars from Minsk in Belarus to Moscow and then towards checkpoints with Finland.

"You must have at least $200 in your pocket as...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

