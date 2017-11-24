Trade talks could only start post-Brexit

Much of the anticipation around the UK entering the second phase of Brexit negotiations stem from the hope that those will yield to trade talks and clarify eventually what the true cost of leaving the EU will mean for Britain.

An EU source warned, however, that the UK should not count on detailed negotiations on trade any time soon.

Another EU source said substantial trade talks can only start once the UK becomes a 'third country', that is after March 2019.

If, in December...