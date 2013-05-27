Ad
The new Chinese PM has chosen Germany as the only EU destination on his first foreign trip (Photo: Bundesregierung/Bergmann)

Merkel backs China in EU trade row

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged to do her utmost to avoid an EU-China trade war over subsidies for solar panels and wireless equipment as she welcomed the new Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, in Berlin on Sunday (26 May).

"Germany will do what it can so that there are no permanent import duties and we'll try to clear things up as quickly as possible," she said in a press conference after meeting Li.

The European Commission is considering to impose import duties on ...

