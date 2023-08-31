EU ambivalent on UN probe into Saudi slaughter of migrants

The European Commission suggested it won't support a possible independent UN-backed inquiry into the alleged mass killings of Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers by Saudi border guards.

Asked on Thursday (31 August) if it would back a resolution to set up such an inquiry, Nabila Massrali, a spokesperson from the EU's foreign policy branch, said they would instead raise the allegations directly with Saudi Arabia and the Houthi defacto authorities in Yemen.

"These are serious all...