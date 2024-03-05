Ad
As a former justice minister (albeit briefly) in the government of then-prime minister Maia Sandu, and as a former judge on the European Court of Human Rights, I know the most difficult part of the journey will be reforming Moldova's weak judicial system (Photo: Unsplash)

I'll be honest — Moldova's judicial system isn't fit for EU

EU & the World
Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Stanislav Pavlovschi, Chișinău,

With the European Union's recent decision to begin accession negotiations with Moldova, attention is now turning to what my native country must do at home in order to succeed on its journey into Europe.

One thing is clear: it is going to be a complicated road to reform, one Moldova must travel quickly if it intends to meet the target date of 2030 for accession.

As a former justice minister (albeit briefly) in the government...

Stanislav Pavlovschi is a former justice minister of Moldova and was a judge on the European Court of Human Rights from 2001-08.

