Vilnius skyline. Lithuania-China trade is worth over $2bn a year, Global Times said (Photo: jbdodane)

Lithuania seeks EU protection from Chinese bullying

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Lithuania has asked for EU solidarity against China's "economic coercion" to stop Vilnius's backing for Taiwan.

Lithuanian firms in the pharmaceutical, electronics, and food sectors have recently had shipments "effectively banned from entering the Chinese market," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a letter to the EU Commission and foreign service on Monday (6 December), seen by EUobserver.

China did it by recently declining customs clearances in offices ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

