Lithuania seeks EU protection from Chinese bullying

Lithuania has asked for EU solidarity against China's "economic coercion" to stop Vilnius's backing for Taiwan.

Lithuanian firms in the pharmaceutical, electronics, and food sectors have recently had shipments "effectively banned from entering the Chinese market," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a letter to the EU Commission and foreign service on Monday (6 December), seen by EUobserver.

China did it by recently declining customs clearances in offices ...