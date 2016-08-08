Erdogan renews death penalty call

Turkey's president has renewed calls to reintroduce the death penalty amid a growing spat with Austria over EU membership.

Some 1 million people on Sunday (7 August) in Istanbul rallied in support of Turkey's government following last month's failed military coup.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, told the so-called “democracy and martyrs” rally he would back capital punishment should the public and parliament approve it.

"It is the Turkish parliament that will deci...