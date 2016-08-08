Erdogan renews death penalty call

Turkey's president has renewed calls to reintroduce the death penalty amid a growing spat with Austria over EU membership.
Some 1 million people on Sunday (7 August) in Istanbul rallied in support of Turkey's government following last month's failed military coup.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, told the so-called “democracy and martyrs” rally he would back capital punishment should the public and parliament approve it.
"It is the Turkish parliament that will deci...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
