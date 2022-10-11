Can Europe protect its underwater cables from sabotage?

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea is now taken as the first major attack on European maritime infrastructure.
In consequence, critical infrastructure protection has gained much attention — including by the European Commission and the European Parliament.
In a debate on the war in Ukraine in the parliament last week, EU Commission president Ursula von de...
Christian Bueger is professor of international relations at the University of Copenhagen and a known maritime security expert. He is one of the authors of security threats to undersea communications cables and infrastructure — consequences for the EU, In-Depth Analysis for the European Parliament commissioned by the Sub-Committee on Security and Defence (with Tobias Liebetrau and Jonas Franken).
