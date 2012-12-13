Ad
Pictures of Sotuodeh and Panahi being put up in the EU parliament (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Iranian prize winners put their necks on the line

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The winners of this year's EU Sakharov prize for free speech have risked their safety by speaking out to MEPs on Wednesday (12 December).

The statements - by imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, and by Iranian film maker Jafar Panahi, who is under a six-year suspended sentence - were read out on their behalf in Strasbourg because Iran declined to let them collect the award in person.

Sotoudeh's letter, read by exiled Iranian lawyer and Nobel laureate, Shirin Eb...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

