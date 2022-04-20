Threat of EU oil ban already costing Russia

Russia is already losing oil income due to the threat of a future EU embargo and there is no evidence of large-scale sanctions evasion, the EU Commission has said.
Some form of oil embargo will "certainly be part of" the upcoming, sixth round of EU sanctions on Russia, Ivo Schmidt, a commission official dealing with the energy sector, told MEPs in a hearing in Brussels on Wednesday (20 April).
This will have a "massive impact" on Russia's war chest when it comes into force in th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
