Ad
euobserver
"Some Russian exports are being rerouted to so-called discounted markets" EU Commission said (Photo: ezioman)

Threat of EU oil ban already costing Russia

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia is already losing oil income due to the threat of a future EU embargo and there is no evidence of large-scale sanctions evasion, the EU Commission has said.

Some form of oil embargo will "certainly be part of" the upcoming, sixth round of EU sanctions on Russia, Ivo Schmidt, a commission official dealing with the energy sector, told MEPs in a hearing in Brussels on Wednesday (20 April).

This will have a "massive impact" on Russia's war chest when it comes into force in th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia warns against Finland and Sweden Nato bid
Russian rape in Ukraine: 'You can tell from their eyes'
Russian bankers shifted wealth away long before sanctions
"Some Russian exports are being rerouted to so-called discounted markets" EU Commission said (Photo: ezioman)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections