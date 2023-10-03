The EU-Kenya free trade deal shows a waning 'Brussels effect'

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis popped a bottle of champagne in his office early June 2023. After the failed ratification of an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the East African Community (EAC) in 2016, he finally could declare success.

The Republic of Kenya, which belongs to the EAC, and the European Union found a compromise for a bilateral free trade agreement. However, there is little to celebrate.

Aiming to shape the world in its image, the EU's trade policy...