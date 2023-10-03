Ad
euobserver
Vultures on a tree in Kenya. With regards to Kenya and East Africa Community , one may suspect the EU is applying a cunning divide-and-rule strategy (Photo: Polygon.Cafe)

The EU-Kenya free trade deal shows a waning 'Brussels effect'

EU & the World
Africa
Opinion
by Blandina Bobson, Andrew Gogo, Herbert Kafeero, Jonathan Matthysen and Emily Ngolo, Nairobi/Brussels,

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis popped a bottle of champagne in his office early June 2023. After the failed ratification of an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the East African Community (EAC) in 2016, he finally could declare success.

The Republic of Kenya, which belongs to the EAC, and the European Union found a compromise for a bilateral free trade agreement. However, there is little to celebrate.

Aiming to shape the world in its image, the EU's trade policy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Blandina Bobson is director of programmes for Oxfam Kenya. Andrew Gogo is fiscal justice strategist at Oxfam Kenya. Herbert Kafeero is programmes and communications manager at the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI). Jonathan Matthysen is advocacy advisor for Oxfam in Brussels. Emily Ngolo is the just economies programme officer for Oxfam Kenya.

Related articles

EU aid for Africa risks violating spending rules, Oxfam says
The failure of the Just Energy Transition Fund in South Africa
Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit
Vultures on a tree in Kenya. With regards to Kenya and East Africa Community , one may suspect the EU is applying a cunning divide-and-rule strategy (Photo: Polygon.Cafe)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaOpinion

Author Bio

Blandina Bobson is director of programmes for Oxfam Kenya. Andrew Gogo is fiscal justice strategist at Oxfam Kenya. Herbert Kafeero is programmes and communications manager at the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI). Jonathan Matthysen is advocacy advisor for Oxfam in Brussels. Emily Ngolo is the just economies programme officer for Oxfam Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections