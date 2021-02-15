MEPs have one last chance to save Erasmus from Brexit

On Christmas Eve, the European Union and United Kingdom announced that they had concluded a deal sealing their future relationship after Brexit.
And as a special Christmas present to students, Boris Johnson quietly decided that Erasmus could be scrapped because it was "extremely expensive".
This means that in future it will be considerably harder for British students to spend time at another European university. By the same token, most students across the EU will miss out on stu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Markus Gastinger is Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow at the University of Salzburg, Austria. He was member of the EU’s first-ever citizens’ initiative, which gathered over 70,000 signatures for more EU exchange programmes.
Markus Gastinger is Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow at the University of Salzburg, Austria. He was member of the EU’s first-ever citizens’ initiative, which gathered over 70,000 signatures for more EU exchange programmes.