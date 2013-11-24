EU announces Iran nuclear deal

The world's most powerful countries and Iran have agreed a six-month deal on its nuclear programme, prompting outrage in Israel.

The breakthrough was announced by the EU foreign service on Twitter shortly after 3am on Sunday (24 November) in Geneva.

"#EU High Rep #Ashton: 'We have reached agreement between E3+3 and Iran'," it said, referring to EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, who chaired the talks, and the six states - China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the U...