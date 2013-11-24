Ad
euobserver
Ashton with Iranian foreign minister Javed Zarif (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

EU announces Iran nuclear deal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The world's most powerful countries and Iran have agreed a six-month deal on its nuclear programme, prompting outrage in Israel.

The breakthrough was announced by the EU foreign service on Twitter shortly after 3am on Sunday (24 November) in Geneva.

"#EU High Rep #Ashton: 'We have reached agreement between E3+3 and Iran'," it said, referring to EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, who chaired the talks, and the six states - China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the U...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

No plans for EU embassy in Iran despite improving relations
Iran: Election is chance for EU reset
France blocks Iran nuclear deal
Ashton with Iranian foreign minister Javed Zarif (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections