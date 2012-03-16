Ad
euobserver
Swift computers at work. A statement by the US treasury "commended" the EU for its actions (Photo: SWIFT)

EU orders Belgian-based firm to halt Iran bank transfers

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Belgium-based firm which handles international wire transfers, Swift, has said it will block transactions by all EU-sanctioned Iranian banks at 5pm Brussels time on Saturday (17 March).

"Disconnecting banks is an extraordinary and unprecedented step for Swift. It is a direct result of international and multilateral action to intensify financial sanctions against Iran," the company's CEO, Lazaro Campos, said in a statement.

EU countries ordered Swift to act earlier on Thursday,...

