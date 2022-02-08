'Do you want France to fight with Russia?' Putin asks

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Monday (7 February) in Moscow that leaving Nato membership open to Ukraine risked war in Europe, in a message addressed to the French people and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Ukraine and Nato "believed" that Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, was Ukrainian, Putin noted.

And if Ukraine joined Nato, then Nato would be obliged to reconquer Crimea under its Article V mutual defence clause, Putin told French media after meeting...