Ad
euobserver
In Gaza, about 31,000 people have been killed since the 7 October Hamas attack, which resulted in the killing of around 1,200 Israelis and some 250 hostages (Photo: UNRWA)

How the EU can raise its game in the Middle East

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Koert Debeuf, James Moran, Brussels,

The European Union seems to have lost some of its direction in its relations with the rest of the world. Committed to international law and human rights, it has shown admirable solidarity in supporting Ukraine's resistance to Vladimir Putin's invasion but is deeply divided in its reaction to Israel's clear violations of these principles. And in international trade, it is finding it harder to strike new trade agreements with a number of countries and regions.

Whoever has been travelling...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is distinguished adjunct professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels and president of the board of EUobserver. James Moran is an associate senior research fellow at CEPS and former EU ambassador to Egypt.

Related articles

Understanding EU's silence on ICJ Gaza 'genocide' case
EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit
In Gaza, about 31,000 people have been killed since the 7 October Hamas attack, which resulted in the killing of around 1,200 Israelis and some 250 hostages (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is distinguished adjunct professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels and president of the board of EUobserver. James Moran is an associate senior research fellow at CEPS and former EU ambassador to Egypt.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections