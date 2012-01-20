Huge obstacles on Kosovo's way to EU visa-free travel

The EU commission has started talks on visa-free travel with Kosovo. But huge problems - from regional politics to organised crime - stand in the way.

EU justice commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom went to Pristina on Thursday (19 January) to deliver the good news. She also visited a shelter for trafficked women and met with Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci.

"Whether and how soon citizens obtain the privilege of visa-free travel will ... depend entirely on the government of Kosovo's continu...