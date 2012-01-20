Huge obstacles on Kosovo's way to EU visa-free travel

The EU commission has started talks on visa-free travel with Kosovo. But huge problems - from regional politics to organised crime - stand in the way.
EU justice commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom went to Pristina on Thursday (19 January) to deliver the good news. She also visited a shelter for trafficked women and met with Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci.
"Whether and how soon citizens obtain the privilege of visa-free travel will ... depend entirely on the government of Kosovo's continu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
