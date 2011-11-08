Irish MEP smuggles complaint out of Israeli prison

Irish left-wing MEP Paul Murphy has said he was badly treated after he and 26 activists were detained by Israeli armed forces when they tried to sail to Gaza at the weekend.

"Our boat was almost sunk by the manner in which it was approached and boarded by the Israeli navy. People were shackled and deprived of all personal belongings," he said in a written statement from his detention centre.

"In Givon prison the authorities tried to disorientate us through sleep deprivation and t...