Vietnam jails journalist critical of EU trade deal

A journalist in Vietnam has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for criticising the EU's trade deal with the regime.
Pham Chi Dung, along with two other journalists, were jailed on Tuesday (5 January) in a move condemned by the European Commission.
The jailing follows the free trade deal with Vietnam launched last August. It was billed by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as one that defends rights.
In a statement issued on Wednesday (6 January), the Europe...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
