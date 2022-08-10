Ad
euobserver
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

EU urged to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Finnish and Estonian leaders want EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.

Russians should not be allowed to "live a normal life" and visit Europe as tourists while Russia is waging war, Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin told state broadcaster YLE on Tuesday (10 August).

"Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right," Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

