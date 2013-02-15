Belgium and UK clinch deal on Zimbabwe diamonds

Diamonds from Zimbabwe's notorious Marange fields are to return to EU markets following a deal between Belgium and the UK.
EU diplomatic sources say Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders, the main sponsor of the idea, and Britain's William Hague, its main opponent, clinched the agreement during a phone call on Thursday (14 February).
Other EU countries are expected to follow suit at a meeting on foreign policy in Brussels on Monday.
The Marange region in eastern Zimbabwe...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
