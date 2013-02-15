Belgium and UK clinch deal on Zimbabwe diamonds

Diamonds from Zimbabwe's notorious Marange fields are to return to EU markets following a deal between Belgium and the UK.

EU diplomatic sources say Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders, the main sponsor of the idea, and Britain's William Hague, its main opponent, clinched the agreement during a phone call on Thursday (14 February).

Other EU countries are expected to follow suit at a meeting on foreign policy in Brussels on Monday.

The Marange region in eastern Zimbabwe...