All Quiet on the Eastern Front?

It is time for Europe to wake up to an emerging threat on its eastern flank.
Russia is actively sponsoring Europe's right-wing and populist movements, creating across the EU a network of allies sympathetic to Russia.
Moscow's main goal is to create new regions of instability along the EU's borders, and to split EU unity on the policy of maintaining sanctions against Russia.
A key strategic target for Russian sponsored actions is Hungary. Europe's leaders appear to be blind...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
