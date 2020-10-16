Ad
euobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel blurred EU deadlines (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders unsure how to talk to Turkey

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders flip-flopped on how to handle Turkey's latest military insults to Greece at Friday's (16 October) summit.

At first, they had planned to warn Turkey of an EU arms ban.

The EU Council "reiterates the commitment of all EU member states to strong national positions regarding their arms export policy to Turkey," they had planned to say in an initial draft of their communiqué, according to the Politico website.

EU states announced an informal arms embargo on Turkey ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU Council president Charles Michel blurred EU deadlines (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU & the World

