Dubbing Putin's trip as “working visit” instead of a state visit was a sop to western allies (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Analysis

Russia & Austria: a friendship built on history, skis and gas

by Benjamin Wolf and Florian Peschl, Vienna,

When Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Austria’s capital Vienna last Tuesday (24 June), there was not enough time to go skiing, but he probably would have liked to.

There is maybe no better symbol for the special – many would rather call it “awkward” – relationship between Austria and Russia, than the trinity of history, skis, and gas.

Granted, there was much talk about a planned (South Stream) gas pipeline, that would run through Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary and, by b...

Latest News

euobserver

