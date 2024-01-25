Moral qualms delay EU blacklist of Israeli settlers

Talks about an EU visa-ban on 12 violent Israeli settlers have stalled amid objections this might put them on a moral par with Palestinian 'terror' group Hamas.

EU diplomats specialised in human-rights issues discussed the move at the EU Council in Brussels on Wednesday (24 January).

But while there remained "broad support" for the project, the 27 experts opted not to bump the file to the next Council group in line, which specialised in Middle East affairs, diplomats said.

<...