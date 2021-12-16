Lukashenko-linked firm suing EUobserver and EU Council

One of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's family-linked firms is suing EUobserver, as well as the EU Council, after being blacklisted.

The Minsk-based Dana Astra 1000 has ordered EUobserver to take down an article, entitled Lukashenko-linked firms active in EU member Cyprus, from October last year, on pain of €2,500 a day in damages.

It launched its case at the Court of First Instance in Brussels in November, claiming ...