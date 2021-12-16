Ad
euobserver
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (l) with Russian president Vladimir Putin in May (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Lukashenko-linked firm suing EUobserver and EU Council

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

One of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's family-linked firms is suing EUobserver, as well as the EU Council, after being blacklisted.

The Minsk-based Dana Astra 1000 has ordered EUobserver to take down an article, entitled Lukashenko-linked firms active in EU member Cyprus, from October last year, on pain of €2,500 a day in damages.

It launched its case at the Court of First Instance in Brussels in November, claiming ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

