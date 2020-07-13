Ad
euobserver
The 'Blue Book' programme offers hundreds of young Europeans each year the possibility to spend time inside the European institutions. (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Let's have positive discrimination for EU stagiaires

EU Political
Opinion
by Res Publica Europa, Brussels,

We often talk about the diversity of the European Union as its strength. But pro-European slogans like 'Stronger Together'ring hollow if they only apply to solidarity among states and governments.\n \nWe are truly stronger together when all citizens — no matter their skin colour and ethnic heritage — feel at home.\n \nSome Europeans say that acknowledging the skin colour of European citizens is racist in itself. They say being blind to colour is the right approach.\n \nWe choose to disagree, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Res Publica Europa comprises EU officials and European affairs professionals who have joined forces to create a non-partisan association to further an ambitious, fair and green Europe.

Related articles

'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU
Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'
Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?
The 'Blue Book' programme offers hundreds of young Europeans each year the possibility to spend time inside the European institutions. (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Res Publica Europa comprises EU officials and European affairs professionals who have joined forces to create a non-partisan association to further an ambitious, fair and green Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections