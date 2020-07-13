Let's have positive discrimination for EU stagiaires

We often talk about the diversity of the European Union as its strength. But pro-European slogans like 'Stronger Together'ring hollow if they only apply to solidarity among states and governments.



We are truly stronger together when all citizens — no matter their skin colour and ethnic heritage — feel at home.



Some Europeans say that acknowledging the skin colour of European citizens is racist in itself. They say being blind to colour is the right approach.



We choose to disagree, ...