Let's have positive discrimination for EU stagiaires

We often talk about the diversity of the European Union as its strength. But pro-European slogans like 'Stronger Together'ring hollow if they only apply to solidarity among states and governments.\n \nWe are truly stronger together when all citizens — no matter their skin colour and ethnic heritage — feel at home.\n \nSome Europeans say that acknowledging the skin colour of European citizens is racist in itself. They say being blind to colour is the right approach.\n \nWe choose to disagree, ...
Res Publica Europa comprises EU officials and European affairs professionals who have joined forces to create a non-partisan association to further an ambitious, fair and green Europe.
