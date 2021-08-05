Cyprus' Varosha is Erdoğan's canary in the coalmine

On 20 July, president Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, unrecognised outside of Turkey, announced the second phase of reopening the derelict tourist district of Varosha in the city of Famagusta.

The resort, once among the most popular tourist destinations in the world, was abandoned after the Turkish invasion of 1974, with Greek Cypriots forced to flee their homes to avoid a massacre at the hands of Turkish troops.

The following week, the first Friday prayer...