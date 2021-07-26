Will Erna Solberg be the Nordic Merkel – winning a third term?

The polls are not in Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg's favour - but she still thinks she has a 50-50 chance of winning a third term in September.



"Just to give you a tip; don't start the interview by asking her about whether she will lose the election," the prime minister's press secretary tells EUobserver, minutes before Solberg was on the phone. She is tired of that question.



In that way she resembles Angela Merkel - strong in the belief that she will manage.

There are s...