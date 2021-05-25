Ad
euobserver
If the EU member states that licence these ongoing arms exports were truly committed to ending the violence in Libya, then the military cargo planes of Turkey would be grounded within weeks. (Photo: Yarden Sachs)

Investigation

Revealed: loopholes letting EU firms 'break' arms embargoes

EU & the World
Investigations
by Stefano Trevisan, Padua,

The training and maintenance contracts between European companies and foreign armies sustains the conflicts in Yemen and Libya. It is effectively enabled by EU member states because it is hidden from political and judicial oversight.

This is revealed by a joint investigation of Dutch media organisation

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInvestigationsInvestigation

Author Bio

Stefano Trevisan is an Italian lawyer and associate of the open-source Dutch investigative website Lighthouse Reports.

Related articles

Why do EU arms end up in Libya despite UN ban?
Austria and Hungary derail EU naval plan on Libya arms
How Left and Right divide - then unite - on EU arms deals
If the EU member states that licence these ongoing arms exports were truly committed to ending the violence in Libya, then the military cargo planes of Turkey would be grounded within weeks. (Photo: Yarden Sachs)

Tags

EU & the WorldInvestigationsInvestigation

Author Bio

Stefano Trevisan is an Italian lawyer and associate of the open-source Dutch investigative website Lighthouse Reports.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections