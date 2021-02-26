Ad
Yerevan monument (Photo: young shanahan)

Armenia 'coup' shows waning of EU star in South Caucasus

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

There was no violence in Thursday's (25 February) attempted "military coup" in Armenia, but it made EU influence in the South Caucasus look smaller than ever.

"The most important problem now is to keep power in the hands of the people, because I consider what's happening to be a military coup," Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told crowds of his supporters in the streets of Yerevan on Thursday evening, according to Reuters, after the military had called for his resignation earli...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

