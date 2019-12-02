Ad
euobserver
Space will either be safe for everyone, or for no one. (Photo: ESA)

Nato and EU: cooperate, not compete, on space security

EU & the World
Opinion
by Nayef Al-Rodhan, Oxford,

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's announcement that it plans to expand its remit to include outer space is long overdue. Ahead of its leaders meeting in London this week, Nato foreign ministers confirmed the alliance's intention to make space an "operational domain" – alongside air, land, sea, and cyber.

The move will bring all five areas within the scope of the alliance's collective-defence commitment.

This follows actions by Nato's two biggest space powers, the USA and F...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Professor Nayef Al-Rodhan is a neuroscientist, philosopher and geostrategist. He is an honorary fellow at St Antony’s College, University of Oxford, and senior fellow and head of the geopolitics and global futures programme at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy and author of Meta-Geopolitics of Outer Space: An Analysis of Space Power, Security and Governance.

Related articles

ESA pushback against new EU space agency plan
Bienkowska bows out, with no EU 'Space Force' in sight
European Space Force should only be for defence, says MEP
Space will either be safe for everyone, or for no one. (Photo: ESA)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Professor Nayef Al-Rodhan is a neuroscientist, philosopher and geostrategist. He is an honorary fellow at St Antony’s College, University of Oxford, and senior fellow and head of the geopolitics and global futures programme at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy and author of Meta-Geopolitics of Outer Space: An Analysis of Space Power, Security and Governance.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections