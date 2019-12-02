Nato and EU: cooperate, not compete, on space security

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's announcement that it plans to expand its remit to include outer space is long overdue. Ahead of its leaders meeting in London this week, Nato foreign ministers confirmed the alliance's intention to make space an "operational domain" – alongside air, land, sea, and cyber.
The move will bring all five areas within the scope of the alliance's collective-defence commitment.
This follows actions by Nato's two biggest space powers, the USA and F...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Professor Nayef Al-Rodhan is a neuroscientist, philosopher and geostrategist. He is an honorary fellow at St Antony’s College, University of Oxford, and senior fellow and head of the geopolitics and global futures programme at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy and author of Meta-Geopolitics of Outer Space: An Analysis of Space Power, Security and Governance.
Professor Nayef Al-Rodhan is a neuroscientist, philosopher and geostrategist. He is an honorary fellow at St Antony’s College, University of Oxford, and senior fellow and head of the geopolitics and global futures programme at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy and author of Meta-Geopolitics of Outer Space: An Analysis of Space Power, Security and Governance.