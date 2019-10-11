Ad
Boris Johnson's meeting in Ireland raised hopes (Photo: Parsons_Boris_whitehall-1069)

Brexit nail-biter and EU nominations This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British prime minister Boris Johnson will meet the 27 other EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday (17 October) to try to clinch a last-minute Brexit deal.

The summit comes just two weeks before the UK crashes out of Europe with no legal framework to regulate trade relations, security cooperation, travel arrangements or residents' rights in place in a nightmare scenario for both sides.

British leaks on Johnson's phone call with German chancellor Angela Merkel a few days ago suggeste...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

