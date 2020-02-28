Borrell: Africa 'needs guns' for stability

The European Union says more guns are needed in Africa to stop terrorism as part of a broader effort to create jobs and growth.

"We need guns, we need arms, we need military capacities and that is what we are going to help provide to our African friends because their security is our security," said the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We are not going to grow, we are not going to invest, we are not going to create jobs without stability," he said, adding solutions must be...