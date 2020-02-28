Ad
euobserver
The EU wants to help provide Africa with weapons to fight terrorists (Photo: French ministry of defense)

Borrell: Africa 'needs guns' for stability

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Union says more guns are needed in Africa to stop terrorism as part of a broader effort to create jobs and growth.

"We need guns, we need arms, we need military capacities and that is what we are going to help provide to our African friends because their security is our security," said the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We are not going to grow, we are not going to invest, we are not going to create jobs without stability," he said, adding solutions must be...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

