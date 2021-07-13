EU threatens to suspend visas from Belarus

The European Commission may strip Belarus of visa entries for the EU, following a spike in migrant crossings into Lithuania from the country.

The comments on Monday (12 July) were made in the European Parliament by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

"I stand ready to consider to take actions on visa suspensions towards Belarus," she said.

The EU and Minsk signed an agreement last summer to make it easier for Belarusians to obtain short-term visas. The EU then suppl...