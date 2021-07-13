Ad
Last year, the EU bought 15 surveillance drones for Belarusian authorities for 'border protection' (Photo: sudexpert.gov.by)

EU threatens to suspend visas from Belarus

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Augusta, Sicily,

The European Commission may strip Belarus of visa entries for the EU, following a spike in migrant crossings into Lithuania from the country.

The comments on Monday (12 July) were made in the European Parliament by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

"I stand ready to consider to take actions on visa suspensions towards Belarus," she said.

The EU and Minsk signed an agreement last summer to make it easier for Belarusians to obtain short-term visas. The EU then suppl...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

